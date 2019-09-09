Gabelli Funds Lifted Its Echostar (SATS) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 112,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.45 million, down from 118,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $214.51. About 18.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 777,533 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, up from 749,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 212,296 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 117,588 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $115.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 282,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.95 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

