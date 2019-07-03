Gabelli Funds Lifted Its Clovis Oncology Com (CLVS) Position by $715,200; Market Valuation Declined; Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Holder Valley National Advisers Cut Its Stake by $320,606 as Market Valuation Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (CLVS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 913,715 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 2.01 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to Thousands of Connecticut Homes and Businesses – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy During This Strong Market Rally – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Denmark firm selected for big New Jersey offshore wind project – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Power Has Agreed to Sell Its Interest in Keystone and Conemaugh Coal Plants – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $330.66M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 103,754 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $159 was made by Chernick Rose M on Friday, March 29.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunicationcd (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 28,700 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iphi 1 1/8 12/1/20 (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza Wins EU Nod for First-Line Use – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis Oncology names Graham to chair board – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis Oncology Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.