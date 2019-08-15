Gabelli Funds Lifted American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake; Shorts at Imax (IMAX) Lowered By 7.36%

Gabelli Funds Llc increased American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) stake by 14.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 47,250 shares as American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 362,800 shares with $37.83 million value, up from 315,550 last quarter. American Water Works Co Inc now has $22.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $122.64. About 160,278 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER

Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) had a decrease of 7.36% in short interest. IMAX’s SI was 3.25M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.36% from 3.51 million shares previously. With 439,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s short sellers to cover IMAX’s short positions. The SI to Imax Corporation’s float is 6.26%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 38,882 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 48.4 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 37,200 shares to 45,000 valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cullen Frost Bankers Inc Com (NYSE:CFR) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 28,000 shares. Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sei invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Usa Financial Portformulas Corp reported 0.9% stake. 19,673 are held by Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.12% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 23,035 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Llc owns 2,972 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated reported 452,629 shares stake. Pettee Inc accumulated 5,812 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 111 shares. Mai Capital reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor holds 3,735 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,320 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 3,498 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 1,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

