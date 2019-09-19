Gabelli Funds Increased Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Position By $325,500; RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) stake by 4.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 9,300 shares as Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 203,025 shares with $7.11M value, up from 193,725 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp Com New now has $5.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 1.61M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering RWS Holdings PLC (LON:RWS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RWS Holdings PLC has GBX 670 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 640’s average target is 14.44% above currents GBX 559.24 stock price. RWS Holdings PLC had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight”. Numis Securities downgraded the shares of RWS in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Add” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Berenberg. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. See RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

Another recent and important RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s why RWS Holdings plcâ€™s (LON:RWS) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019.

RWS Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides patent translations, intellectual property support, technical and commercial translation, and linguistic validation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of 1.53 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Patent Translations, Life Science, Commercial, and Information. It has a 41.73 P/E ratio. It offers European patent translation and validation solutions; optional filing and prosecution services; and additional IP related translation services for litigation and information purposes.

The stock increased 0.58% or GBX 3.24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 559.24. About 68,749 shares traded. RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 10.52% above currents $37.28 stock price. Synovus Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.