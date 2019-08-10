Gabelli Funds Holds Position in Dominion Res Va New Com (D); As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lifted Holding by $10.25 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 165.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 327,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 525,134 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.26M, up from 198,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp owns 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 205,826 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.35% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited reported 1.32M shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tuttle Tactical, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,847 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 781,641 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 476,622 shares. Cls Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.10M shares. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 625,057 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Morgan Stanley invested in 6.24 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Liability reported 180,364 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp reported 13,286 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. United Asset Strategies holds 74,177 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0.01% or 30,486 shares. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 10,319 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 0.08% stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 23,615 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 15,546 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0% or 13,508 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.51% or 36,144 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,477 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 22,160 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 2.70 million shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valmark Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smithfield Company reported 12,789 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bakers Hughes A Ge Co Llc by 27,500 shares to 471,875 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Incco (NYSE:HIG) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO).