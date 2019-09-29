Gabelli Funds Holds Holding in Helmerich & Payne Com (HP); Rockland Trust Co Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 59,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 349,941 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 289,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.40M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HP Expands Sprocket Portfolio NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP acquiring Bromium – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Passive-Aggressive Investor For The Week Of September 16-20 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow holds 150 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 6,575 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 61,802 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0.01% stake. 5.86M are held by Capital Investors. Gsa Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Pennsylvania-based Weik Management has invested 0.19% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Services owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 190 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 161,745 shares. 4,040 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Asset One has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 95,825 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 587,739 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Daiwa Group holds 0% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,000 shares to 53,750 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Ltd Adr Sponsored (B (NYSE:RIO) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc Com.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Schlumberger Holdings Corporation’s Outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 3.625% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 527,460 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 7,996 shares. 4,723 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Grp. Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 18,986 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 6,922 shares. Montana-based Davidson Advsrs has invested 0.98% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fifth Third State Bank owns 533,460 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macquarie holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 254,476 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 25,410 shares. Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 681 shares. Ws Lllp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Finemark Financial Bank And Tru reported 10,019 shares.