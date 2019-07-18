Gabelli Funds Holding in Perrigo Company (PRGO) Upped by $2.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Baxter Bros Increased Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Holding

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.35. About 1.17 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has risen 5.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Company (PRGO) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 107,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is down 33.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,777 shares, and cut its stake in At&T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 176 shares. Nadler Gru Incorporated Inc reported 832 shares. Amer Mgmt reported 965 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. M Kraus & Com owns 5,011 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Corporation holds 38 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hikari Power holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 3,900 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grimes & owns 3,863 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 8,654 were reported by Baxter Bros. Ashford Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grand Jean Mgmt holds 7.06% or 14,780 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Mgmt has 320 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Inc has invested 0.35% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has invested 0.21% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Capital Mgmt has 2.81% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 4,292 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 28,100 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $141.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:CSII) by 21,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Com (NYSE:FSM).