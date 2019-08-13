Gabelli Funds Holding in General Mills (GIS) Has Lowered by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $10.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.26M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 56,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 104,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) by 4.85M shares to 5.61M shares, valued at $76.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 327,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.50 million for 17.62 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 9.22M shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

