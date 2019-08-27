Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Holding in Coty (COTY) by $660,000 as Valuation Rose; Plancorp Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 45,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 4.90 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.09. About 17.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 22.94M shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Brandywine Invest Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 687 shares. Tobam owns 523,394 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 64,306 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 5.60 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 6,603 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Highbridge Capital Lc holds 0.22% or 610,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Regions Fin has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt reported 957,061 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 31.89M shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,000 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome accumulated 3.24M shares or 9.95% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 5,681 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Trust And Invest Communication invested in 142,551 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 2.34% or 7.38 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verity And Verity Lc stated it has 52,679 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 74,918 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Inc Lc holds 163,956 shares. Bouchey Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 23,400 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 33,647 shares. Logan Mngmt owns 4.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 384,310 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc owns 67,005 shares.