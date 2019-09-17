Gabelli Funds Has Raised Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Holding By $1.84 Million; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Abb LTD (ABB) Position By $1.76 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) stake by 28.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 63,500 shares as Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 287,700 shares with $8.59M value, up from 224,200 last quarter. Viacom Inc New Cl B now has $10.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 3.35M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 26.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 8.25%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 248,982 shares with $4.98M value, down from 337,069 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $43.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 1.44 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Incco (NYSE:HIG) stake by 12,000 shares to 264,500 valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 700,500 shares. Groupon Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:GRPN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2019 : AABA, HPQ, CMCSA, CTVA, T, QQQ, AAPL, KO, AMGN, DTV, JNPR, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 32.04% above currents $25.75 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 14. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB Finally in Turnaround Mode? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Historic Bear Note Flashing for Robotics Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABB shares jump on new CEO appointment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.