Gabelli Funds Has Raised Its Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital. See BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $16.0000 4.5000

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6 New Target: $8 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $16 New Target: $18 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) stake by 33.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 36,000 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 143,528 shares with $14.57 million value, up from 107,528 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc Com now has $17.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Svco (NYSE:FIS) stake by 26,000 shares to 84,000 valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) stake by 28,800 shares and now owns 151,000 shares. Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of FANG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street Is in Love With This Oil Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix “The Cable Killer”: Can They Remain The Streaming King? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 12,900 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,992 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 59,362 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 6,131 shares. 44,546 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Voya Investment Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 35,105 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 12,643 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 76 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 64 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 127,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $157,680 activity. Shares for $116,940 were sold by Powell Lynne on Friday, January 25. 3,000 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares with value of $10,710 were bought by ASELAGE STEVE. Shares for $49,250 were sold by STAAB THOMAS R II.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) Commences Enrollment of Phase 1 Trial of BCX9930 – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $397.13 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.