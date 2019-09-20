Gabelli Funds Has Raised Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $625,600; St James Investment Company Has Lowered Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $5.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 71,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.21 million, up from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $306.38. About 628,234 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 142,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.70M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.14M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,079 shares to 28,874 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 78,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.95 million for 25.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Chair Co (NYSE:LZB) by 52,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Griffin Industrial Realty In (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 10,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,958 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC).