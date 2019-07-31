Gabelli Funds Has Lowered By $2.88 Million Its World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Holding; Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Bristol (BMY) Stake By $6.61 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 94.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 8,523 shares with $407,000 value, down from 149,251 last quarter. Bristol now has $72.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 12.41 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stake by 24.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 33,500 shares as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)’s stock declined 7.93%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 104,500 shares with $9.07 million value, down from 138,000 last quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment now has $5.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 843,242 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Are Looking at WWE All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Popped 9% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Says WWE Network Update Could Be A Multi-Stage Initiative – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Franklin Res Inc Com (NYSE:BEN) stake by 13,800 shares to 29,300 valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS) stake by 32,500 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 14,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 12,461 shares. Advisory Services Net Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Lone Pine Capital Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 157,091 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 422,242 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 127,040 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co owns 3,982 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Advsrs LP holds 30,247 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc reported 37,715 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 96,337 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4,728 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by M Partners. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 227.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 19,101 shares to 108,453 valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) stake by 3,399 shares and now owns 121,368 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was raised too.