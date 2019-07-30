Gabelli Funds Has Lifted Its Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holding by $8.58 Million; As Firstenergy (FE) Share Price Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $76.20 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,100 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, up from 91,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $216.87. About 847,642 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249.22M, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 3.82M shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iphi 1 1/8 12/1/20 (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 31,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,145 shares to 243,455 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 98,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,383 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 185,831 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.07% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). City Holdg Com has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 111,867 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 357,931 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 3.88M shares. Jennison Assocs Llc invested in 0.14% or 3.41 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,131 shares. 5,521 were reported by Advisor Prtn. Alpine Woods Lc reported 7,900 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co stated it has 95,605 shares. Carroll Fin Associate Inc accumulated 1,443 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 56,181 shares.

