Gabelli Funds Has Increased Its Stake in Agnico (AEM) as Stock Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in Simon Ppty (SPG) Has Cut by $18.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (SPG) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 100,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 478,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.19M, down from 578,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.11 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 111,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 1.25M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property Group Is Not Simple – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 210,690 shares to 789,783 shares, valued at $59.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 0.27% or 5.94 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 9,076 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Honeywell Int reported 92,308 shares. 29 are held by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. 1.81M were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. Washington Fincl Bank owns 3 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 4,420 shares. Automobile Association holds 193,110 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.41% or 22,149 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 249,106 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Etrade Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,670 shares. 3,885 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 225 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0.13% or 1,343 shares.