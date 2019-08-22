Gabelli Funds Has Increased Its Cbs Class A (CBS.A) Holding by $1.30 Million; Market Value Were Volatile; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Raised Stake

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Class A (CBS.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.82 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 4,937 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 10.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.33% the S&P500.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 59,556 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.63M shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd owns 613 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 1,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Limited has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1.18 million shares. 58,800 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested in 33,175 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 8,287 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 30,633 shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.63% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Inc Plc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 30,352 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 27,128 shares or 0% of the stock.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).