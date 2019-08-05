Gabelli Funds Has Increased Its Agnico (AEM) Stake by $4.81 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Upped Position by $2.04 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 20,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.16 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 11.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 111,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 1.64M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A(Rd by 26,000 shares to 258,300 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,700 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A(Rd by 26,000 shares to 258,300 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,700 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 254,717 shares to 586,883 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,250 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited has 851,422 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 167,316 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,699 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 576,377 shares. 16,065 are owned by Neumann Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.77% or 3,638 shares. Minnesota-based Sns Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.06M shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 92,083 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.81% stake. Independent reported 61,651 shares. Baskin Fincl Services reported 177,508 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management holds 7.62 million shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Athena reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Cap has invested 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

