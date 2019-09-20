Gabelli Funds Has Increased Hdfc Bank LTD Adr Reps 3 Shs (HDB) Position; BIOSOLAR (BSRC) Shorts Raised By 1991.67%

BIOSOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:BSRC) had an increase of 1991.67% in short interest. BSRC’s SI was 25,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1991.67% from 1,200 shares previously. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0241. About 10,033 shares traded. BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr Reps 3 Shs (HDB) stake by 38.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 5,700 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr Reps 3 Shs (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 20,500 shares with $2.67 million value, up from 14,800 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr Reps 3 Shs now has $84.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 704,279 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased M & T Bk Corp Com (NYSE:MTB) stake by 16,900 shares to 93,100 valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Evergy Inc stake by 142,500 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. The company has market cap of $2.40 million. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules that provides electrical insulation, protection from the environment, and an increase in the panel output. It has a 0.07 P/E ratio. The firm also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.