Gabelli Funds Has Increased By $2.10 Million Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Holding; New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) stake by 41.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 16,802 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 57,302 shares with $7.20M value, up from 40,500 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com now has $2.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 141,210 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Among 3 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $11.5 target. See New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) latest ratings:

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. 34,000 shares were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK, worth $394,641 on Wednesday, March 27. Shares for $43,148 were bought by Dahya Hanif.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation invested in 0% or 674 shares. 65,536 are owned by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 30,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). First Mercantile Com invested in 2,970 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 11,997 shares. Hrt Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 191,987 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 474,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 48,774 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 753,461 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc invested in 11,779 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 2,500 shares worth $285,725. On Monday, May 20 Aryeh Jason bought $28,003 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,128 shares. Globeflex LP reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, Knott David M has 17.24% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 344,041 shares. 22,497 were reported by Dupont Capital Management. Blair William Il holds 0.07% or 90,538 shares in its portfolio. 4,265 are owned by Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. 1492 Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,413 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 10,897 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.01% or 375,542 shares. Fosun Ltd owns 3,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.16% or 1.42M shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 3,995 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma reported 34,074 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 376,340 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Roth Capital. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright.