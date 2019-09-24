Gabelli Funds Has Decreased Position in La Z Boy Chair Co (LZB) by $1.56 Million as Stock Declined; Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $31.68 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 1.20M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Chair Co (LZB) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 52,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 162,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Chair Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 145,968 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Names New General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:LZB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “La-Z-Boy: Far From Lazy – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Appoints President Retail Division – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy stock declines on weak outlook – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 31,000 shares to 890,800 shares, valued at $61.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 637,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors stated it has 19,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney has invested 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 19,756 shares. 37,103 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 17,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Invest Lp has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,177 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 21,929 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,645 shares. Invesco holds 121,640 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.09% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Parametric Associate Lc invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 33,800 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0% or 932 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.65 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,400 shares to 32,270 shares, valued at $34.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 265,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2019: TWTR, CDNS, YNDX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex NV Class A Ordinary Shares (YNDX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.