Gabelli Funds Has Cut Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $5.87 Million as Stock Rose; Woodstock Holding In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Raised

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 503,322 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.63M, down from 550,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.69. About 1.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 1.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1.41 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il has 13,275 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 0.29% stake. Gruss Communication holds 15,000 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,849 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd invested in 2,500 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,783 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited owns 886,256 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability reported 3,045 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 9,751 shares. Elm Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rowland & Counsel Adv reported 800 shares. House Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,315 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 25,000 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $31.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uqm Technologies Inc Com (NYSEMKT:UQM) by 576,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

