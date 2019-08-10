Gabelli Funds Has Boosted Toyota Mtr Adr 1 Sh (B:Tm (TM) Position by $444,600; Market Valuation Rose; Gabelli Funds Position in International Speedway A (ISCA) Boosted by $982,937 as Valuation Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Toyota Mtr Corp Adr 1 Sh (B:Tm (TM) by 180.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Toyota Mtr Corp Adr 1 Sh (B:Tm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 127,203 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 15/03/2018 – Toyota built a robot that shoots hoops better than the pros; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA & LEXUS RECALL SOME MODEL YEAR 2018 & 2017 VEHICLES; 26/04/2018 – Toyota Industries Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results (IFRS; 03/05/2018 – Embracing Diversity and Inclusion as a Competitive Advantage in the Marketplace; 05/03/2018 – Automaker to end sales of new models to focus on hybrids and other green vehicles; 18/04/2018 – Japan Wants Lead in Electric Cars; Brings Toyota, Honda Together; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA BOSHOKU 3116.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 71.20 BLN YEN (-1.0 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 62.00 BLN YEN (-12.9 %); 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA: ASSUME AVERAGE DOLLAR RATE OF 105 YEN IN FY2018/19 VS 111 YEN LAST FY; 05/04/2018 – Toyota and Porsche Take Home Brand-Level Honors in the Edmunds 2018 Best Retained Value Awards®

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 22,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 191,695 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 168,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 102,016 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawkins Inc Com (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 16,450 shares to 37,550 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc Shs by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,576 shares, and cut its stake in H R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.1% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 13,000 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 92 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested in 10 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 2,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Destination Wealth has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.05% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 4,831 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Smithfield Tru Com invested 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 14,773 shares. 213,216 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Ariel Lc owns 90,004 shares. Brandes Investment Lp has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

