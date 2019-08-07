Gabelli Funds Has Boosted Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) Stake By $1.63 Million; Ascendia Brands (ASB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) stake by 18.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 43,000 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 271,600 shares with $10.45 million value, up from 228,600 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl now has $4.33B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 656,153 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q EPS 42c; 13/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcasting’s Hostile Takeover; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST 1Q REV. $665.4M, EST. $659.6M; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms

Ascendia Brands Inc (ASB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 99 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 92 reduced and sold stock positions in Ascendia Brands Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 118.71 million shares, down from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ascendia Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 72 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.46% or 196,506 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd reported 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 12,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.28M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 875,013 shares. Ameritas has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,439 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Comm invested in 300,526 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 46,204 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 79,859 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 256,200 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.13% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Wells Fargo Cv Pfd L 7.500 stake by 583 shares to 1,500 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rockwell Automation Inc (B:Rok (NYSE:ROK) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 338,200 shares. Hawkins Inc Com (NASDAQ:HWKN) was reduced too.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. 395,000 shares were bought by SMITH DAVID D, worth $21.76M on Wednesday, July 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 309,999 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT

Associated Banc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp for 2.92 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 5.34 million shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.99% invested in the company for 688,240 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Co. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 537,508 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.