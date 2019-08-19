Gabelli Funds Has Boosted Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Boosted Stake

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 271,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 228,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 303,740 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 51,390 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oregon Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Cortez Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOS); 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Alabama Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

More notable recent Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. Announces $40 Million Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Attention Bargain Hunters: New Sears Outlet Store Opens in Lafayette – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Oklahoma City – GlobeNewswire” published on August 11, 2014 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Stock Consolidating – Live Trading News” with publication date: April 21, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 75,298 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 37,217 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 557,726 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 36,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 10,307 shares. Towerview Limited Liability Co holds 25,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nantahala Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.14M shares. Rbs Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.22% or 4.77 million shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Wells Fargo Mn has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) owns 589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.26 million were reported by Goldman Sachs. Gru One Trading Lp reported 5,442 shares stake. Blackrock invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (NYSE:BF.B) by 33,125 shares to 303,400 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc. Common (NYSE:RES) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sinclair Announces Contingent Redemption of 5.375% Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Sinclair Broadcast Group Became a Sports TV Contender – Motley Fool” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 104,873 shares. Cipher Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 67,751 shares. Citigroup holds 49,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Element Capital Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Georgia-based Voya Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 2.82 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 69,136 shares. Paloma Mngmt Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,468 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 28,641 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 3,354 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company has 230,597 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 60,500 shares. Beach Point Cap LP has 6.24% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 655,021 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.