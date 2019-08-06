Gabelli Funds Decreased Post Holdings (POST) Position by $11.77 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Signaturefd Has Cut by $679,960 Its Stake

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $24.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.1. About 4.62M shares traded or 19.14% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 108,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 452,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.50 million, down from 560,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.64. About 573,895 shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.16 million shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 20,900 shares to 32,400 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,833 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).