Gabelli Funds Decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Common St (COG) Position By $616,000; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Grey Television Stk (GTN) Stake By $400,000

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Common St (COG) stake by 17.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 28,000 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Common St (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 130,800 shares with $3.00 million value, down from 158,800 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Common St now has $7.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 11.19 million shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Grey Television Stk (GTN) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Grey Television Stk (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 185,000 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 160,000 last quarter. Grey Television Stk now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 788,670 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 2,700 shares to 44,900 valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 218,770 shares and now owns 163,700 shares. Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $20,137 worth of stock was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was made by Howell Robin Robinson on Friday, August 9. The insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 13,572 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc has 1.89% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 20,230 shares. Advisers Ltd Co owns 10,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 25,911 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 74,629 shares. Amer Fincl Grp accumulated 850,595 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). The Ohio-based James Research Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Macquarie Group Ltd owns 4,775 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,200 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) stake by 206,164 shares to 785,599 valued at $109.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) stake by 63,000 shares and now owns 6.39M shares. American Midstream Partners Co (NYSE:AMID) was raised too.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. On Friday, August 16 DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 20,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 46.05% above currents $18.35 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.52M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 328,380 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stephens Group Ltd Liability reported 1.22 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 13,800 shares. Stonebridge Llc invested in 0% or 1,140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 725,135 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 28,057 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability owns 27,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 81,631 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 298,623 are owned by American Century. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 189,182 were reported by Jefferies Grp Inc Lc. Intrepid accumulated 358,290 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51 million for 15.29 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.