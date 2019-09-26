Gabelli Funds Decreased By $2.54 Million Its T (TMUS) Holding; Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Bp Plc (Call) (BP) Holding By $4.10 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 34,300 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 320,385 shares with $23.75M value, down from 354,685 last quarter. T now has $67.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 401,877 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Bp Plc (Call) (BP) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Bp Plc (Call) (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $25.02M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Bp Plc (Call) now has $129.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 2.17M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S BIGGEST LENDER PKO BP CEO SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER BANKS CONSOLIDATION; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 09/03/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO OPEN 500 GAS STATIONS IN MEXICO BY YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 01/05/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 32.78% above currents $38.26 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Select Energy Svcs Inc stake by 57,059 shares to 1.13M valued at $13.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 27,335 shares and now owns 82,665 shares. Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) was reduced too.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 211,098 shares to 796,425 valued at $73.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 84,600 shares and now owns 303,578 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 8.59% above currents $79.2 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating.