Gabelli Funds Cut Its Cardiovascular Sys Del Com (CSII) Stake; General Moly (GMO) Sentiment Is 1.67

General Moly Inc (GMO) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their equity positions in General Moly Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.56 million shares, up from 5.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding General Moly Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.61 million. The firm explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Moly, Inc. for 17,982 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 322,453 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

