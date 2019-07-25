Gabelli Funds Boosted Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI) Stake by $58.88 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined While Newport Asia Boosted by $70.96 Million Its Holding

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 1.47M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI) by 367.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.43M, up from 333,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex by 208,650 shares to 24,850 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 4,394 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 10,313 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 156,900 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 0.64% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 18,948 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 932,319 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). S Muoio & Limited Liability stated it has 170,500 shares or 7.65% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 168,673 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 6,853 are held by Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Incorporated.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

