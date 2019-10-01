Gabelli Funds Boosted Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Holding; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 30.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 939,191 shares with $43.87 million value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY) stake by 37.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 181,429 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 659,429 shares with $14.67 million value, up from 478,000 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com now has $8.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 3.08M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.86% below currents $23.39 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.01 million were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Int Gp has invested 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Blair William & Co Il stated it has 31,637 shares. 52,080 are owned by Etrade Management Ltd Co. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Com has 593,674 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Millrace Asset Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,397 shares. Alpine Mngmt has 5.06M shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 1,110 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 3.72 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 82,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Navient Corp Com (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 30,000 shares to 406,000 valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA) stake by 32,900 shares and now owns 326,800 shares. Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.91 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 111,000 shares to 254,500 valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 765,931 shares and now owns 815,931 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.