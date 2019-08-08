Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Shares Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $998,928; Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holding by $3.65 Million; Valuation Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 111,593 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 25,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 42,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 67,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 224,669 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10,865 shares to 62,927 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 42,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 83,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Lc accumulated 11,500 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 14 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 85,850 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 14,905 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 24,682 shares stake. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership holds 9,559 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp owns 0.48% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 137,207 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Epoch Inv Prns Inc accumulated 0.36% or 574,706 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 460,791 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc invested in 0% or 12,850 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 150 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 22,232 shares. Smith Moore And reported 11,520 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability owns 12,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 162,566 shares. Advisory Serv Lc holds 0% or 659 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,264 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 59,616 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 584,218 were reported by Gabelli And Investment Advisers Inc. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 14,760 shares. Salem Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). 695 were reported by Tompkins Corp.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 244,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

