Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $998,928; Regions Financial Holds Stake in Pfizer (ZTS)

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 37,249 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (ZTS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 23,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 246,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 222,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 181,347 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,270 were reported by Becker Cap Mngmt. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 17,495 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Alpine Woods Investors Llc has 0.26% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Appleton Prtn Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,260 shares. 12,358 were reported by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Advisor Lc owns 10,985 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc owns 41,590 shares. 161,315 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.38% or 143,105 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 41,444 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment has 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.13% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Huntington State Bank holds 2,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 123,487 shares to 57,763 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 208,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,620 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 14,601 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 10,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company reported 11,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Oakworth Capital has 0.05% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 10,364 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 14,760 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 14,708 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 2,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Com reported 22,232 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 47,544 shares. Shaker Fincl Svcs Limited Com reported 3.71% stake. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) or 2,500 shares. 13,300 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).