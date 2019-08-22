Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.30 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; General American Investors Company Cut Stake in Metlife (MET) by $840,000 as Share Value Rose

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 122,013 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 4.62 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions Customer Service Center Receives J.D. Power Certification – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Insurance Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 8,963 shares. F&V Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 9,037 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 11.35M shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 357,633 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1.45% or 1.15 million shares. Gam Holding Ag has 67,240 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 627,089 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management accumulated 0.39% or 269,633 shares. Peoples Svcs reported 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Natixis Lp holds 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 325,514 shares. At Bank has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 55,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.