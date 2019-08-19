Gabalex Capital Management Upped Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Share Price Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Position by $566,283

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12 million shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 17,544 shares to 85,345 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited invested in 0.02% or 12,085 shares. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wright Service invested in 20,601 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors reported 0.04% stake. 5,249 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Lc. Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.86% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 196,615 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 552,777 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 11,954 shares. North Star Inv Management holds 7,756 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 2.61 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 779,133 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 48,230 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 21,583 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

