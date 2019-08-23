Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Position in Walmart (WMT) by $1.46 Million; As Dover (DOV) Stock Declined, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 191,282 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 2.85 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 60,306 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 55,265 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.32% or 220,700 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 34,014 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 361,817 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,622 are owned by Ssi Invest Mngmt. Spectrum Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 2.27% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 79,375 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 132,491 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2.06% or 97,137 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 12,916 shares stake. Twin Mgmt stated it has 116,110 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 103,058 shares. Boys Arnold reported 0.45% stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.37% or 14,849 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 50,762 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Nuwave Limited Com holds 0.01% or 86 shares. 4,180 were reported by Vident Advisory Limited Liability. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.08% or 213,879 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 64,735 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 108,303 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). M&T Bancorp Corporation reported 131,403 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Limited Company holds 219,465 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Farmers Bankshares reported 2,600 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 162,603 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cleararc Capital Inc owns 3,519 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).