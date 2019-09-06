Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.46 Million; Hengehold Capital Management Position In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Increased

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 3.80M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Inc owns 51,784 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amarillo Financial Bank holds 0.32% or 7,803 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 1.78 million shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Trust holds 1.02% or 100,883 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd Llc stated it has 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 51,301 are owned by Peoples Financial Service. 254,835 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap holds 3.88 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. 12.50M were reported by Cedar Rock Limited. Tcw reported 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 5,645 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.61% or 29,971 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,349 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Eagle Ridge Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meritage has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Bank Usa holds 12,512 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 380,310 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.35% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,175 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 3,047 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ami Inv Mngmt reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3.30 million are owned by Clearbridge Lc. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24.71 million shares. Regentatlantic Llc holds 0.44% or 64,032 shares. Stevens Cap LP holds 1.28% or 308,609 shares in its portfolio.