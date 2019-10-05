Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position as Stock Declined; Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Hologic (HOLX) Stake as Stock Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 983,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 9.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.41M, down from 10.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 2.26M shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 27.55 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 09/05/2018 – FORD CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 12/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 19/03/2018 – Desktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 launch for robo-taxi network; 24/04/2018 – FORD LAUNCHES SINGLE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Slate: It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Pre-Tax Operating Profit of $2.2B

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 7.53 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd has 0.8% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Johnson Finance Grp holds 81,959 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bluestein R H And Communications invested in 2.24M shares or 1.22% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Knott David M has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 17.61M shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Natl Bank Commerce Of Newtown holds 14,396 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 57,317 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.59% or 181,677 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity reported 47,540 shares stake. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 525,968 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27.63 million shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 12,776 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 115,725 shares to 847,839 shares, valued at $103.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $172.53M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Gru reported 33,204 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.04% or 19,534 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 562,132 shares. Olstein Management Lp stated it has 55,500 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 64,160 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc stated it has 6,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has 28,269 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 852,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Domini Impact Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.93% or 5,888 shares. Glenview Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.25% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 28,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 442,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 90,804 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stephens Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 674,561 shares.