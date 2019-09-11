Gabalex Capital Management Stake in Walmart (WMT) Decreased by $1.46 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Position in At&T (T) (T) Has Trimmed by $544,918 as Shares Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 2.89M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 42.34M shares traded or 43.02% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04B for 26.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

