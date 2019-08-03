Gabalex Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $3.78 Million as Stock Rose; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Tenneco (TEN) Holding by $406,164

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 108.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 18,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 35,519 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 17,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.41% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Federal-Mogul Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 39,108 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 206,554 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inc stated it has 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Assocs Ltd Com invested in 11.88M shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or owns 56,158 shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 1.05% or 10,967 shares. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,548 shares. Bamco stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Prtn Management Limited reported 13.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co accumulated 7.65 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,647 shares. Capital Ser Of America owns 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,718 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

