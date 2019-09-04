Gabalex Capital Management Raised Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $1.13 Million; Market Value Rose; Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Position in Henry Schein (HSIC)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 4.75M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 157,891 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,861 were accumulated by Veritas Investment Management Llp. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 0.09% or 4.69 million shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 127,845 shares. Axiom International Investors Limited Company De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 424,160 shares. Moreover, Baskin Services Incorporated has 1.42% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 168,595 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Montrusco Bolton Inc holds 137,847 shares. Cap Ca holds 104,064 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,220 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 19,249 shares. Horan Capital invested in 0.26% or 31,418 shares. Alyeska Grp LP accumulated 3.67 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,052 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 68,792 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,372 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).