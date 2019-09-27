Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding as Shares Rose; 3G Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Valuation Declined

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.62% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 48.83M shares traded or 86.54% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.91 million, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 6.14M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and how Comcast is working to make your TV your new dashboard – Orlando Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast: Long-Term Dividend Growth Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 5.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Driehaus Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,764 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 1.46% or 62,455 shares. 728,768 were reported by Brandes Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership. Sterling Investment Management reported 55,532 shares. 238,442 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. 109,165 were accumulated by Colrain Cap Lc. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 46,771 shares. Old National Bancshares In owns 0.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 94,677 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 94,719 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 258,388 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 6,232 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 272,094 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Suvretta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.07 million shares for 1.85% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,405 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9.00 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 6.14 million shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwest Counselors Lc owns 5,466 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,625 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 12,836 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 27,193 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co holds 3.24M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 627,774 shares.