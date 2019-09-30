Gabalex Capital Management Increases Stake in Walmart (WMT); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Position

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 1.80M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Walmart partners with Sharecare to transform the health and wellbeing of their associates and communities; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 21,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 9.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Target Struts Its Stuff as Its Defensive Moves Against Amazon Pay Off – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bernie Sanders calls for higher taxes on companies with wide pay gaps – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Service Limited Co stated it has 33,897 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Woodstock has invested 0.7% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Savant Ltd holds 17,409 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Limited Company reported 9,346 shares. Asset Mngmt Group invested in 8,667 shares. Moreover, Counsel Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,570 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,536 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 53,762 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ally Fincl holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 35,000 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt LP invested in 14,705 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,240 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.06% or 69,634 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 126,882 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3.30 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Wms Prns Lc stated it has 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles & LP reported 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik And Company Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 4.2% or 7.56 million shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 4.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 3.27 million shares. S R Schill has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 314 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bragg Financial owns 148,963 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,623 shares to 45,866 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Usd 0.01 (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Watch in Augmented Reality – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s A Reason To Own Microsoftâ€™s Stock: Its Red-Hot Cloud Computing Business – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.