Gabalex Capital Management Increases Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); As Adobe Com (ADBE) Shares Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $10.70 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 1.99M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $300.94. About 425,841 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 87,329 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 57.33M shares. Cleararc owns 18,531 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm holds 0% or 18,141 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated New York owns 7,505 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,566 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 12,206 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Hap Trading Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 314,152 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ATVI Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why ATVI Is Still A Buy, Even After Yesterdayâ€™s Pop – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: It’s A New Era – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Is Still Attractive As A Long Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C) by 77,493 shares to 113,794 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 44,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.32 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.47% stake. Gladius Capital LP accumulated 3,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware reported 2,044 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.04% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8.92M shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 1.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,157 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 86,302 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 8,582 shares. Ems Ltd Partnership reported 182,290 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 2,537 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 4,997 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.22% or 29,959 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 157,793 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd accumulated 0.85% or 26,384 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) Quarter Should Be In-Line On Tuesday – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oracle’s Cloud: How This Will Effect Tomorrow Earnings – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.