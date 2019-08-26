Gabalex Capital Management Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.13 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 1.56 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 126.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.10 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 639,226 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 167,500 shares to 281,600 shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 74,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,200 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

