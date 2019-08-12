Gabalex Capital Management Holds Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Popular (BPOP) Market Value Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.42 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.79M shares traded or 60.95% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.22M. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 44,900 shares to 204,918 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 71,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year's $1.38 per share. BPOP's profit will be $158.58 million for 8.31 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

