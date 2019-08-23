Gabalex Capital Management Holds Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Holding by $1.06 Million

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 5.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 1.04 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 68,888 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S R Schill & Assocs reported 20,985 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.67% or 106,933 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited stated it has 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hillsdale Invest reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 33,588 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Corporation invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Incorporated has invested 4.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Company Of Nevada invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,708 were reported by Everett Harris Ca. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.19% or 7,976 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc owns 15,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Com Nj accumulated 0.01% or 9,300 shares. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 101 shares. Blair William & Co Il invested in 580,067 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 89,541 were accumulated by Bamco New York. The Maryland-based Park Circle Comm has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 600 shares. Aviva Public Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Intact Investment Mgmt has 7,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation stated it has 56,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.69 million were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% or 81,518 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 133,647 shares. Uss Inv Management Ltd owns 1.58 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 57.33M were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).