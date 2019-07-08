Gabalex Capital Management Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Upped by $1.13 Million; Kepos Capital LP Position in Target (TGT) Lowered as Stock Declined

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 57,028 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 50,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,745 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 103,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 36,152 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 57,915 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 29,882 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 435,893 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 600,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny holds 45,035 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 321,604 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.38% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.07M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 19,683 shares. 36,085 are held by Anderson Hoagland &. Jupiter Asset Management Limited owns 7,390 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0.01% or 12,855 shares. Johnson Fin Gru Inc reported 368 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 30,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 199,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.71 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.