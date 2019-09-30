Gabalex Capital Management Has Upped Walmart (WMT) Position by $12.65 Million; Mengis Capital Management Increases Holding in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 163.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 42,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 69,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.33 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Mkt Unchanged; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buys US gene therapy group AveXis for $8.7bn

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart alongside Walmart, sources familiar with the deal tell CNBC; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs reported 2,258 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.14M shares. Ally Fincl Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 19,535 shares stake. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 6,325 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 191,290 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Stanley stated it has 23,525 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moors Cabot holds 60,951 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. The New York-based Family has invested 1.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rockland Trust Communications has 150,165 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Lpl Llc holds 613,825 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com reported 26,798 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc owns 68,082 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49,427 shares to 62,657 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.