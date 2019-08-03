Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Position by $5.13 Million; Stock Value Rose; Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $304,031

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 119.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 3,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6,127 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 1.09 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 215,977 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.11% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Asset Management Inc has 160,448 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest holds 0.21% or 34,650 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc has invested 3.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 394,241 shares. Guardian Mngmt owns 0.67% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,750 shares. Regent Inv Management stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 10,616 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Limited. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.18 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,330 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 3.72M shares.

