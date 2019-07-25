Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Valuation Rose; Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake by $1.26 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 89,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 863,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, down from 953,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 4.91M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.27. About 3.03 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSC 2015-MS1; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 24/04/2018 – Walmart nears deal to take majority stake in Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTERNATIONAL CEO JUDITH MCKENNA SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares to 5,096 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts weigh potential Cypress Semi sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Private Advisor Limited Company holds 18,580 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.7% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 938,680 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 258 shares. Advisory Net Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,055 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 187,189 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation owns 1,700 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 126,845 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 26,240 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 592,986 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 933,305 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Ins Com Tx reported 148,120 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Lc owns 56,397 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,659 shares. Voya Inv Management stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 136,866 shares. The California-based Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Azimuth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 170,055 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 42,010 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 12,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Miller Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Exchange Mngmt reported 10,179 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.28% or 308,609 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,719 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tcw Group, a California-based fund reported 19,030 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.20 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.